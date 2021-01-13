Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

VIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIE traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,038. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viela Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

