ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading 4.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ViewRay traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.65. 2,046,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,438,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 212,611 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $839.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.