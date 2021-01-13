Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.39. 3,638,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,949,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.55 million, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.