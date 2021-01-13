VINchain Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $136,547.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

