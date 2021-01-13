Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is BTR Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. 9,309,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

