Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 96,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Visa by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

