Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 5.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 509,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 378,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

