Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) versus Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Financial Review

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vital Farms alerts:

42.1% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vital Farms and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 2 0 2.33 Beyond Meat 7 9 4 0 1.85

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $110.85, indicating a potential downside of 8.02%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -6.97% -4.49% -3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Beyond Meat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat $297.90 million 25.35 -$12.44 million ($0.04) -3,012.75

Vital Farms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Beyond Meat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club and convenience store, natural retailer channels, direct to consumer, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.