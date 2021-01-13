Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.81 ($36.25).

VIV opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Tuesday. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.56.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

