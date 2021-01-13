VNT Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,513.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $200,513.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00379654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.00 or 0.04250881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

