VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 118.0% in December

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.