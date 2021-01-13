Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $345.00

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 965167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 297.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £514.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

