Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGR. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,551. The company has a market capitalization of $322.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

