W Green Pay (WGP) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $67,607.91 and $25,405.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.