W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

