Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,252.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $16,252.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006122 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,107,801 coins and its circulating supply is 195,728,187 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

