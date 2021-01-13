Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

