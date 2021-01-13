Walker River Resources Corp. (WRR.V) (CVE:WRR) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (WRR.V) (CVE:WRR) were up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 784,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 403,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$20.08 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Walker River Resources Corp. (WRR.V) (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 132 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Corp. (WRR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources Corp. (WRR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.