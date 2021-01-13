Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,383,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,975. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

