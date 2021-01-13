Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.99. 4,034,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

