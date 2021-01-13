Wallington Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,800,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $214.91. 2,465,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.91. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

