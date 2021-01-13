Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW)

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.25 ($54.41).

FRA DPW opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.39. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

