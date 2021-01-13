Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,213. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $128.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,371. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

