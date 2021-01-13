WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of WEED stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $29,697.36. Insiders sold a total of 281,179 shares of company stock valued at $70,269 over the last ninety days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

