Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE: WEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.65. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50.
- 12/29/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.00.
- 12/23/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.20.
- 12/10/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE WEF opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05. Western Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.25 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
