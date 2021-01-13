Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $42.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.06.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CLSA boosted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.
WB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 877,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,133. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
