Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $42.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CLSA boosted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

WB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 877,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,133. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

