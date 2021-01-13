Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of WB stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weibo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,958,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

