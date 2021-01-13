Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $77.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 36.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.