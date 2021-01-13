Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $77.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 36.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
