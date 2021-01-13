Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of WFC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

