Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) (ASX:WIC) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) (ASX:WIC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.
The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.83.
Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) Company Profile
