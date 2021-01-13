Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) (ASX:WIC) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) (ASX:WIC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.83.

Get Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) alerts:

Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) Company Profile

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.