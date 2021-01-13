Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1805421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3,351.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

