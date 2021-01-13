Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CANSF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

