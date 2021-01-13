Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CANSF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Willow Biosciences
