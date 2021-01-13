Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $178.50

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $178.50, but opened at $167.51. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 3,936 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £148.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

