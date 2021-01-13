Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.93.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of WING traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 315,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,313. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $12,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Wingstop by 54.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 105.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

