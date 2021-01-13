WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.56

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 4548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

