WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
