WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) by 2,891.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

