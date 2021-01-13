Woodcoin (LOG) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,078.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $45,078.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,829.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.35 or 0.03087438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00398164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.48 or 0.01376633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.00586932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00472507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

