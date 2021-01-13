Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKPPF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$10.40 during midday trading on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

