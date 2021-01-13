World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

