Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and $150.24 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $34,404.82 or 0.99762369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013469 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin.

