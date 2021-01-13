Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Harvey P. Eisen acquired 582,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IWSH opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

