Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist Securiti started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,354,000 after buying an additional 810,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 400,698 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 421,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

