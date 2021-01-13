Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.