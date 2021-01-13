X-CASH Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $234,561.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007660 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 880.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,723,608,384 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

