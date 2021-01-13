Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $230.70. 60,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,713. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.93 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

