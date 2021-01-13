Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $251.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.03 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

