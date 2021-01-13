Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.28. The stock had a trading volume of 535,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

