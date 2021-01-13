Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

