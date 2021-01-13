Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 57.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,058.93.

SHOP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,189.50. 14,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,583. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,938.46, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

