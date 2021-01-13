Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,205 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. 58,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,029. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

